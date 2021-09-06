UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,200 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

