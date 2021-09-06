Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $17.52 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,993. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.