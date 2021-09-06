United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 29.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,212,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 57.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in United Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.