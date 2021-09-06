Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $16.98 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for $16.98 or 0.00032278 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $169.81 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00066194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00139293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00046712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00775209 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.