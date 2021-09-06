Urus (URUS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00142810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00792721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047248 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

