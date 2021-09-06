US Bancorp DE Acquires 476 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total value of $1,538,339.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total value of $154,098.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,745 shares of company stock valued at $69,956,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $363.12 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

