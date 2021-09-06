US Bancorp DE Acquires 703 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in ChampionX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,998,000 after purchasing an additional 556,687 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $94,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ChampionX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 50.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,593,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 384.90 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

