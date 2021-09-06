US Bancorp DE Has $2.60 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $156.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.