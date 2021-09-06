US Bancorp DE Sells 4,241 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after acquiring an additional 518,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

LVS stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

