Vale S.A. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vale in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion.

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vale has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 34.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 56.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vale by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 196,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

