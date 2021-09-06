Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Buys Shares of 2,096 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $7,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 252,499 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 1,132.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 176,236 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.80. 26,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

