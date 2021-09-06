Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Purchases 33,500 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Xerox accounts for about 0.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned 0.07% of Xerox worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,905,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after buying an additional 703,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,610,000 after buying an additional 521,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

XRX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

