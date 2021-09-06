Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $149.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.72. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $97.78 and a 12 month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

