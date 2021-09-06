Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $320.46 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $221.60 and a one year high of $323.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.78 and a 200 day moving average of $306.51.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

