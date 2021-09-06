Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.82. 81,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,278. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

