Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

