Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Reduced by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

