Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96.

