Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $31,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.92. 7,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

