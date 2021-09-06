Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,061,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7,515.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $176.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.40. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $191.52.

