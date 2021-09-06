Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

