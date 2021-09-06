Vector Acquisition Co. II’s (NASDAQ:VAQC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 6th

Vector Acquisition Co. II’s (NASDAQ:VAQC) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Vector Acquisition Co. II had issued 45,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,226,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 214,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

