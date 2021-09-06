Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $356.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $340.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $317.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,874,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.