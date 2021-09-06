Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Cap Reaches $29.17 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $29.17 million and $9.02 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $17.96 or 0.00034840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00147803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00790286 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,424 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

