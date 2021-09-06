Veles (VLS) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $49,986.69 and approximately $5.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,699.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.18 or 0.07609693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.00429115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $784.71 or 0.01517829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00142915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00602251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00564699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.52 or 0.00376256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,158 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

