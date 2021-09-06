Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 85,000 Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 518,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

