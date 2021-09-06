Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on VWDRY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY remained flat at $$14.04 during trading hours on Monday. 305,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

