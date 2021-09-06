Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,994 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. The Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises about 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.89.

NYSE SMG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

