Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Teradyne by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 223,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after acquiring an additional 96,531 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.88. The company had a trading volume of 761,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,780. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

