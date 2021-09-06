Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.93 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1,021.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 426 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $14.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $353.36. 2,904,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $135.28 and a 1-year high of $353.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.