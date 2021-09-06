Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $858.11. 22,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $756.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.76. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $862.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.