Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,046 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE remained flat at $$46.84 during trading on Monday. 20,834,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.