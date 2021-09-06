VIBE Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $8,312.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00798778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00046907 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars.

