Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3,107.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 62,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. Analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

