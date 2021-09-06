Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,939,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE HTA opened at $31.28 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

