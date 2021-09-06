Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.35 Million Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGM. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 136,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 231.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 68,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 73.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:AGM opened at $100.99 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $61.79 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

