Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after buying an additional 720,332 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in SJW Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

