Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 219,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

