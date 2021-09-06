Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,186 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $229.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.61. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 44,640 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

