Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

KOP stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

