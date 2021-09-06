Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 137.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Partners makes up 2.2% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,685,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $237,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $316.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.14. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.35 and a 1-year high of $322.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

