VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.40 million-$40.40 million.

Shares of VivoPower International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,195. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

