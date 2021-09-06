VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Get VSE alerts:

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $622.11 million, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.