W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 166.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

