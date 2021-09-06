Wall Street Games Trading Down 6.3% This Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and $1.48 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00064587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00201622 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.33 or 0.07508449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.94 or 1.00137909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.00943528 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

