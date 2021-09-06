Waste Management (LON:WM) PT Raised to GBX 285 at Barclays

Waste Management (LON:WM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Waste Management to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 247 ($3.23).

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

