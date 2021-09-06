Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Waterdrop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

WDH opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,147,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Waterdrop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.