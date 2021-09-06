Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $20.85 million and $334,897.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00163337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00223366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.88 or 0.07552913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,625.59 or 0.99957757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.51 or 0.00967162 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

