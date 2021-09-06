WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 200 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $55.03 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

