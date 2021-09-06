WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 650 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 510.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $59.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

